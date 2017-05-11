Forum Phi updated the exterior and interiors of these Aspen residences built in 1989. Forum Phi worked closely with the owners to select interior finishes and furnishings. The team increased the square footage to accommodate 2 additional bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms, a game room and a media room in the subgrade area. The owners were informed that the allowable FAR was 1,800 square feet, however with Forum Phi’s city code expertise and a thorough review of the property, they were able to find an additional 1,925 sf. for a total of 3,725 interior square feet.