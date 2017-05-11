This midcentury beauty in Huntington Harbor, California was completely remodeled and finished in 2016. The shell of this home alone was enough to inspire us. Being in such a beautiful and temperate part of California, the home was just begging for some open air spaces. What better way to get the harbor view in than opening up the kitchen completely with bi-folding doors. The architectural features of the home make for special moments throughout the house. The floating staircase and intricate steel railing compliment the adjacent flagstone walls and exposed painted ceiling. New openings and limestone flooring allow for a closer relationship between indoor and outdoor, a feeling this house had lost over the years.