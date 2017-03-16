In the village of Vlijmen this house was designed for a couple who wanted to keep on living in this house as long as possible. Therefore, most of the program is located on ground level, on the first floor only a spare bed- and bathroom are being made. The program of the ground floor can be seen as a compact box. This box is being perforated with voids, giving rhythm and scale to the flat box. In the voids a small patio, carport, wooden Western Red Cedar parts, or windows were made. By making this rhythm the house gets an extra layer between in- and outside.

On top of the first ground box a small first floor was realized, featuring a pent roof starting from the top of the box. In a gentle slope the roof lifts up the entrance facade, facing a little forest and the morning sun. The morning sun penetrates the house in the open plan kitchen, where a void to the first floor also marks the heart of the house. In the ground floor plan one clear line defines the sequence of different spaces.

The main material used is a brown brick, with a strong horizontal seam. The wooden WRC parts are placed in a vertical manner; in time they will get a grey finish being left untreated.