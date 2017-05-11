House PB

By Didonè Comacchio
House PB
View Photos

The dwelling is a 120mq addition to a rural complex in the Veneto countryside. The addition was built in the early 1900s and has undergone a restoration in the late 90s to be used as an office. In 2012 it has been reverted to its original function.

The house is developed over three floors. The living room is located at the ground floor and the rooms and the service rooms on the upper floors. The floor at the time of the last restoration was a red “pavimento alla veneziana” which has been maintained and restored.

The spaces are characterized by the alternation of white surfaces and natural wood ceilings.

The living room stair, which was done during the last restoration in the 90s, declares its misplacement. An operable wall, with a writable film layer finish, is created in order to hide the actual staircase giving the space a more contemporary tone and allowing the recovery of the understair storage space.

Didonè Comacchio uploaded House PB through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Pendant Lighting, and Marble Floor. kitchen Photo of House PBView Photos

kitchen

Modern home with Marble Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Living Room. living room Photo 2 of House PBView Photos

living room

Modern home with Living Room and Marble Floor. living room Photo 3 of House PBView Photos

living room

Modern home with White Cabinet, Wood Counter, and Kitchen. kitchen Photo 4 of House PBView Photos

kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, and Marble Floor. kitchen Photo 5 of House PBView Photos

kitchen

Modern home with Living Room and Marble Floor. entrance Photo 6 of House PBView Photos

entrance

Modern home with Bedroom and Light Hardwood Floor. bedroom Photo 7 of House PBView Photos

bedroom

Modern home with Bath Room, Porcelain Tile Floor, Ceramic Tile Wall, and One Piece Toilet. bathroom Photo 8 of House PBView Photos

bathroom

Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. portic Photo 9 of House PBView Photos

portic

Credits

Posted By
Didonè Comacchio
@didoncomacchio
Photographer
  • makethatstudio

Overview

Location
  • Rosà, Veneto, Italy