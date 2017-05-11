Perched on the edge of a cliff on Japan’s remote Ikema Island, this house provides a meditative retreat with expansive views of the East China Sea. To maximize water views and to manage privacy, the structure is divided into two levels: on ground level, a faceted concrete base houses the client’s entry, a carport, and mechanical spaces, while an upper level arrays living spaces – two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining area, a living room, and two tatami rooms – throughout a rectangular concrete volume. The interiors blend contemporary and traditional Japanese elements, including shoji screens, wood paneling, and tatami mats.