House on Ikema Island
Perched on the edge of a cliff on Japan’s remote Ikema Island, this house provides a meditative retreat with expansive views of the East China Sea. To maximize water views and to manage privacy, the structure is divided into two levels: on ground level, a faceted concrete base houses the client’s entry, a carport, and mechanical spaces, while an upper level arrays living spaces – two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining area, a living room, and two tatami rooms – throughout a rectangular concrete volume. The interiors blend contemporary and traditional Japanese elements, including shoji screens, wood paneling, and tatami mats.
1100 Architect uploaded House on Ikema Island through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
- Shinichi Sato
Overview
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
3150