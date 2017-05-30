House in Pedrogão

By
House in Pedrogão
View Photos

Saramago: “My relation with time is, above all, very specific….when trying to express it graphically; I understand time as a large screen, a huge screen, where every single event is projected, including the oldest and the most recent. On that screen, everything is side by side in a kind of chaos as if time was compressed and flattened on that surface; as if events, facts and people were shown and assembled chaotically instead of being diachronically assembled, and we were meant to find a meaning.” (1)

That idea of time, Flat Time, described in Saramago’s words, could be the ultimate dream we aspire to. That idea of architecture as a tool for capturing places, topographies, landscapes, customs and people. That project fulfills the mission of retaining, composing, organizing customs and qualities of the place. A Flat Time, cleared up by topography, arranged by function and disposed by space qualification.

A profound architectural image of space disposition and organization, this possibility of imagining a Flat Time where inhabiting is made possible, where our work and labour is naturally defined by various space elements.
A Flat Time that enables us to;
Live below the soil and above the air.
Live in substance and in landscape.

As if there was a character particular to things and to Architecture, where the logic of construction of the Imaginary is rooted in the logical nature of making, disposing, assembling, organizing, in such a way we can say there is a Nature of Things.
As if Architecture has always built a truth and its opposite. In a relation between lightness and weight, that antithesis, that gravitational illusion has always nurtured the dreams of architects throughout the history of Architecture. It has been limited by skill and dream. The Architecture we make should pursue the building of lightness, with the weight characteristic to substance, which is imposed by the skill of its own time.

PAULO HENRIQUE DURÃO

uploaded House in Pedrogão through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Side Yard, Trees, Grass, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Exterior, House Building Type, and Concrete Siding Material. Photo of House in PedrogãoView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor. Photo 2 of House in PedrogãoView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 3 of House in PedrogãoView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Back Yard, and Large Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 4 of House in PedrogãoView Photos
Photo 5 of House in Pedrogão modern homeView Photos
Montse Zamorano Gañán Photo 6 of House in Pedrogão modern homeView Photos

Montse Zamorano Gañán

Photo 7 of House in Pedrogão modern homeView Photos
Photo 8 of House in Pedrogão modern homeView Photos
Plan Roof and Rising Sun Elevation Photo 9 of House in Pedrogão modern homeView Photos

Plan Roof and Rising Sun Elevation

Plan Ground Floor and Longitudinal Section Photo 10 of House in Pedrogão modern homeView Photos

Plan Ground Floor and Longitudinal Section

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Paulo Henrique Durão
Photographer
  • Montse Zamorano Gañán

Overview

Location
  • Leiria, Leiria, Portugal
    • Year
  • 2008