House in Matsuyacho is a minimal architecture project located in Osaka, Japan, designed by Shogo ARATANI Architect & Associates. This property is located in a densely developed residential neighborhood of Osaka. The client had lived on the site since childhood, so when he commissioned the architects to design a new house there, they began by soliciting extensive input from the client due to his knowledge of the characteristics of the site. Following these discussions, they decided they wanted to build a house that would enable him to discover new things within this familiar place.