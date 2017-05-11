House for two artists by AB CHVOYA

This is a house for the family of two artists in Roschino, sixty kilometres from Saint-Petersburg. The house is located on the edge of a settlement, just by the forest. The plot is a bit sloped, it is com-pletely covered with conifer trees and has two anthills on it. The position and dimensions of the building are predefined by the environment. A long narrow volume of the house is placed in such a way that it preserves all the flora and fauna of the site.

The house is 30 by 5.5 metres in size. It consists of a studio and a residential part separated by a transit porch. The residential part consists of an entrance area, a kitchen-living-dining area, two bedrooms for children and guests and a master bedroom. Sleeping places in small rooms are located on the mezzanine. Above the master bedroom, in an only protrusion, there is a space for yogic meditation.
Following the plot’s slope, the floor level rises from the workshop to the bedrooms, while the roof level is set constant. The roof slopes to the south, so as to provide northern exposure to mezzanines in the bedrooms and the studio.

Exterior of the house is faced with carbonized wooden planks.

House is located in a pine forest

House is located in a pine forest

Porch between studio and dwelling part

Porch between studio and dwelling part

Studio northen facade

Studio northen facade

Transit porch

Transit porch

Living room big window with shutters

Living room big window with shutters

back facade detail

back facade detail

kitchen

kitchen

living room

living room

dining room

dining room

Bedroom with mezzanine

Bedroom with mezzanine

Living room

Living room

Back facade

Back facade

Modern home with Exterior, Shed RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and House Building Type. Photo 13 of House for two artists by AB CHVOYAView Photos
Meditation room above master bedroom

Meditation room above master bedroom

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Shed RoofLine. Photo 15 of House for two artists by AB CHVOYAView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 16 of House for two artists by AB CHVOYAView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, and House Building Type. Photo 17 of House for two artists by AB CHVOYAView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, and House Building Type. Photo 18 of House for two artists by AB CHVOYAView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 19 of House for two artists by AB CHVOYAView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 20 of House for two artists by AB CHVOYAView Photos

Credits

Architect
  • AB CHVOYA
Interior Design
  • AB CHVOYA
Landscape Design
  • AB CHVOYA
Photographer
  • Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 1700
  • 1700
    • Lot Size
  • 1200 sq.m.

    • Press

