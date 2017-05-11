This family of 10 realizes their dream home on a 5-acre property in the shadow of Pinnacle Mountain just outside of Little Rock, AR.

The original family home had a pool out back and all the trademarks of a traditional home: crown moulding, built-ins, hardwood floors.

“It was a very typical house,” architect Jeff Herron of Herron Horton Architects says, thinking back on that initial walk-through, “with windows for the ‘look,’ rather than for the function. I remember one of the biggest windows was in the master bedroom closet, you know, just because it needed to be on that front wall.”

“And the front of the house had the view,” Jennifer adds. “The back of the house, where the pool was, was where you’d hang out, but it didn’t have that view. And the client just felt a lot of heaviness walking through. She just kept saying, This feels heavy.”

The homeowners want a light and bring space with an open concept that allowed the family to be in separate rooms but still feel connected.