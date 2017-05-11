Light Filled House For Ten
This family of 10 realizes their dream home on a 5-acre property in the shadow of Pinnacle Mountain just outside of Little Rock, AR.
The original family home had a pool out back and all the trademarks of a traditional home: crown moulding, built-ins, hardwood floors.
“It was a very typical house,” architect Jeff Herron of Herron Horton Architects says, thinking back on that initial walk-through, “with windows for the ‘look,’ rather than for the function. I remember one of the biggest windows was in the master bedroom closet, you know, just because it needed to be on that front wall.”
“And the front of the house had the view,” Jennifer adds. “The back of the house, where the pool was, was where you’d hang out, but it didn’t have that view. And the client just felt a lot of heaviness walking through. She just kept saying, This feels heavy.”
The homeowners want a light and bring space with an open concept that allowed the family to be in separate rooms but still feel connected.
To flip the house, they eliminated the second story, taking the ceilings high and the windows wide. To make up for the lost square footage, they added on a wing, built a separate garage with a guest apartment above it, and brought the hangout spaces to the front to capitalize on the views. "The original house had good, solid bones,” says Jennifer.
“What if the whole wall was windows?” the homeowner asked, and that certainly worked—sunlight pours in through entire house from the front floor to ceiling window wall.
In the open concept kitchen and family room, three islands break up the wide space and give lots of room for the family of ten. A table for 12 leads into a spacious, open and cozy living room.
The whole family pitches in at dinnertime around one of the free standing islands.
Designer Eric Ford chose a Poggenpohl kitchen system with a laminate finish for its durability and minimalist style. Glazed Ann Sacks tiles add texture and visual interest.
“When in doubt, go with white” was a guiding design principle on this project by interior designer Eric Ford.Exposed wooden white beams create unique patterns in the open concept living and dining room, floating high above the table for twelve.
The designer created a family room is cozy enough for the family to all relax together, but still polished and modern.
Herron Horton Architects converted the preexisting garage of House by Pinnacle Mountain into a place for kids to study and play.
Two of the girls share a bedroom that keeps the theme of light and bright, with pops of fun colors in the rug and accessories.
A beautiful daybed in the master bedroom boasts a second story view of the expansive five acres of land and Mount Pinnacle.
Hints of color and texture add to the simplicity of the interior design.
The master vanity kept classy and classic.
They kept the master bedroom simple, yet inviting, with warm neutrals and rich textures, and a wood-burning fireplace.
The new outdoor fire pit and lounge area out back perfectly sets the stage for indoor/outdoor living.
The active family's pool stays busy during the hot Southern months.
A literal floor to ceiling covering of glass covers the front entrance.
Credits
- Herron Horton Architects
- Eric Ford