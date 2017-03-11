House Anderson is a minimal residence located in Sydney, Australia, designed by Tribe Studio Architects. The firm is known for artful, intelligent, and sustainable work – from mixed-use, multi-residential and masterplanning campus precincts, to bespoke educational spaces and private homes. A plan rotated towards the sun, not the street. Pushed to the south, its band of rooms face north. Beside them, a landscape of green pockets and decks opens up vistas, near and far.