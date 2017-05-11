Located in the heart of Paris, Hotel Parister is a new concept hotel designed to celebrate vibrant, local Parisian living.

Opened September 2017 in the heart of the Faubourgs neighborhood, situated between the famed Folies Bergère and the Opera Garnier, Hotel Parister offers more than just a lovely stay—it offers an inspired take on local Parisian life.

The hotel was designed by Beckmann N’Thépé Architects and led by Aldric Beckmann, who drew inspiration from the surrounding Faubourgs neighborhood, which is known for its rich and storied history, architectural treasures, and sumptuous enclosed gardens.