Hotel Koé Tokyo
Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
Hotel Koé is a hotel designed with a global perspective.

This tearoom-themed hotel fuses the ordinary with the extraordinary to generate new experiences and culture. The ground floor boasts a bakery, cafe, restaurant, as well as an event space and shopping boutique. Set in the Shibuya Ward district of Tokyo, the hotel is centrally located, just a short distance from NHK Studio Park, the Hachiko Statue, and Shibuya Center Town.

  Hotel Koé Tokyo

  Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
