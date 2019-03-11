Hotel Joaquin pool

Hotel Joaquin

12 of 15

Guests can gather by the pool, which overlooks the ocean. Drink and food service is available.

Photo Categories: Outdoor, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, Stone Fences, Walls, Landscape Lighting, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Retaining Fences, Walls, Trees, Metal Fences, Walls, Vertical Fences, Walls, Large Pools, Tubs, Showers, Hanging Lighting, Shrubs