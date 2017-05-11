Hotel Joaquin
A petite resort nestled above Shaw’s Cove, Hotel Joaquin is a gem hidden in plain sight along the Pacific’s rich coastline. Marrying the breezy spirit of a faraway island escape with the pioneering soul of California’s first Spanish settlers, we invite you to disconnect from the ordinary and rediscover the indulgence of your innate senses.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
Located just a block from the beach next to the popular Heisler Park, Hotel Joaquin is in an ideal home base for adventure and exploration.
This roadside motel is no longer a forgotten lodge.
Each room is carefully outfitted with a collection of artwork and accessories that create a home away from home along the California coast.
Instead of televisions, rooms are outfitted with vinyl record players and a curated music collection.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
A Juliette balcony with double French doors allows the ocean breezes to fill this stylish retreat, which has high, vaulted ceilings.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
Complete with not one, but two Juliette balconies, the Soleil room opens to the smells and sights of the garden below, looking out onto the Pacific Ocean.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
From the Shaws room, guests can enjoy both ocean and garden views while lounging on the chaise.
Guests can gather by the pool, which overlooks the ocean. Drink and food service is available.
The Bar at Saline uses all fresh ingredients to provide an inventive cocktail menu with nods to the classics.
Inspired by its own backyard, Saline is a culinary delight with a sea-focused menu and modern Mediterranean decor.
Dine well with fellow travelers beneath the stars and lights.
Credits
- Lance Brown, Enter-Arc
- Studio Robert McKinley
- Mickael Wilkes Landscape
- Northstar Construction
- Roger Davies