Local practice Pedevilla Architects designed the award-winning Hotel Bühelwirt with thoughtful consideration of light, views and functionality, all towards the goal of creating harmony between nature and the built environment.

Completed in 2017, Hotel Bühelwirt is situated in the alpine region of South Tyrol, an area of northern Italy renowned for its picturesque hikes and breathtaking topography. The darkened wood facade was specially tinted to reflect "the dark green, or often black forest tinge [that] seems to blend nature and topography with the building," say the architects.