Hôtel Bienvenue
Just a few steps off Paris' Grands Boulevards, Hôtel Bienvenue received a colorful and modern redesign by interior designer Chloé Nègre.
Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, every guest is welcomed like a member of the family.
Spread out over two buildings that are separated by a courtyard, Nègre sought to reinterpret the space to be more like a family home, using separate spaces to develop two different design concepts. The "city" rooms feature a modern mix of Art Deco-inspired design, done up in sophisticated, monochromatic pastel hues that are accented with pops of vibrant color. The rooms include custom velvet headboards, graphic carpets, and iron wall sconces, all designed by Nègre herself.
The "country" rooms are located on the other side of the courtyard in a small building at the back of the garden. These eight rooms have been designed with a more rustic-modern "country house feel," highlighted by colorful floral curtains and wallpaper, as well as a more subtle color palette.
The breakfast room ties these two concepts together and includes an inviting mix of vintage pieces and chandeliers from the 1940s. The menu includes fine French pastries made by Anaïs Olmer, the talented pastry chef behind Chez Bogato, who will also be hosting weekly workshops for both children and adults in the space.
Credits
- Chloé Nègre
- Hervé Goluza