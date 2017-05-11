Hôtel Bienvenue

By
Hôtel Bienvenue
View Photos

$140 per night

Room2 guests
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Book This

Just a few steps off Paris' Grands Boulevards, Hôtel Bienvenue received a colorful and modern redesign by interior designer Chloé Nègre.

Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, every guest is welcomed like a member of the family.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Wall Lighting, Table Lighting, Storage, Lamps, and Carpet Floor. Photo of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Doors, Exterior, Swing Door Type, and Metal. Spread out over two buildings that are separated by a courtyard, Nègre sought to reinterpret the space to be more like a family home, using separate spaces to develop two different design concepts. The "city" rooms feature a modern mix of Art Deco-inspired design, done up in sophisticated, monochromatic pastel hues that are accented with pops of vibrant color. The rooms include custom velvet headboards, graphic carpets, and iron wall sconces, all designed by Nègre herself. Photo 2 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos

Spread out over two buildings that are separated by a courtyard, Nègre sought to reinterpret the space to be more like a family home, using separate spaces to develop two different design concepts. The "city" rooms feature a modern mix of Art Deco-inspired design, done up in sophisticated, monochromatic pastel hues that are accented with pops of vibrant color. The rooms include custom velvet headboards, graphic carpets, and iron wall sconces, all designed by Nègre herself.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Storage, Lamps, and Table Lighting. Photo 3 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Lamps, Table Lighting, and Storage. Photo 4 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Wall Lighting, Night Stands, Carpet Floor, and Bed. Photo 5 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Wall Lighting, and Carpet Floor. Photo 6 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Storage, and Carpet Floor. Photo 7 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Lamps, Wall Lighting, Carpet Floor, Table Lighting, Storage, and Night Stands. Photo 8 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Storage, Lamps, Table Lighting, and Bed. Photo 9 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Wall Lighting, and Carpet Floor. The "country" rooms are located on the other side of the courtyard in a small building at the back of the garden. These eight rooms have been designed with a more rustic-modern "country house feel," highlighted by colorful floral curtains and wallpaper, as well as a more subtle color palette. Photo 10 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos

The "country" rooms are located on the other side of the courtyard in a small building at the back of the garden. These eight rooms have been designed with a more rustic-modern "country house feel," highlighted by colorful floral curtains and wallpaper, as well as a more subtle color palette.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Chair, Wall Lighting, and Carpet Floor. Photo 11 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, and Wall Lighting. Photo 12 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom. The breakfast room ties these two concepts together and includes an inviting mix of vintage pieces and chandeliers from the 1940s. The menu includes fine French pastries made by Anaïs Olmer, the talented pastry chef behind Chez Bogato, who will also be hosting weekly workshops for both children and adults in the space. Photo 13 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos

The breakfast room ties these two concepts together and includes an inviting mix of vintage pieces and chandeliers from the 1940s. The menu includes fine French pastries made by Anaïs Olmer, the talented pastry chef behind Chez Bogato, who will also be hosting weekly workshops for both children and adults in the space.

Modern home with Chair and Wall Lighting. Photo 14 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Chair and Wall Lighting. Photo 15 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos
Modern home with Chair, Wall Lighting, Table Lighting, and Lamps. Just a few steps off Paris' Grands Boulevards, Hôtel Bienvenue received a colorful and modern redesign by interior designer Chloé Nègre. Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, the hotel welcomes every guest like a member of the family. Photo 16 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos

Just a few steps off Paris' Grands Boulevards, Hôtel Bienvenue received a colorful and modern redesign by interior designer Chloé Nègre. Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, the hotel welcomes every guest like a member of the family.

Photo 17 of Hôtel Bienvenue modern homeView Photos
Photo 18 of Hôtel Bienvenue modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Doors, Exterior, Metal, and Swing Door Type. Photo 19 of Hôtel BienvenueView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • Chloé Nègre
Photographer
  • Hervé Goluza
Structure
  • Hotel
  • Mobile Home

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell