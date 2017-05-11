Located just outside San Sebastián overlooking the Basque Coast in Spain, a beautiful modern hotel has emerged from Monte Igueldo that holds a three-Michelin-star restaurant and modern furnishings from Kettal.

With 22 rooms and spectacular views of the Cantabrian Sea, Hotel Akelarre is a boutique hotel designed by Marta Urtasun and Pedro Rica of the Madrid-based architecture studio Mecanismo. The hotel was built around Akelarre, a three-Michelin-star "New Basque Cuisine" restaurant run by renowned chef Pedro Subijana.