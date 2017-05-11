Streetside, foliage and a concrete wall by artist Evan Holloway camouflages Anthony Pearson and Ramona Trent’s low-key Mar Vista home. Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.

The home features earthy, tactile materials, such as natural tile, wood, and hand-finished plaster. Architects Frank Escher and Ravi GuneWardena’s design may be strict in its layout and proportion, but it lends itself to casual living. Drama comes from a 14-foot-tall and 26-foot-long glass wall that opens up the entire living room to the elements.

Pearson and Trent furnished the house with lamps and chairs they culled from vintage stores in the area. They found the overstuffed leather lounger at Surfing Cowboys in Venice. The couple and the architects collaborated on the couch design and had it fabricated. Works by local artists fill their home, such as the white vessels by California-based, Japanese-born ceramicist Shio Kusaka.

Pearson and Trent designed the sideboard just tall enough so that their young children, Delphine and Chantal, couldn’t reach the vintage stereo. Above it is a painting by Los Angeles artist Jon Pestoni. Small details add to the overall design. The shelves in Pearson’s office and the master bedroom take on a distinct one-third-offset rhythm, which is also carried over into the tile grout pattern.