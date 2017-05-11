This 8,000 sq. ft. family home sits at the very top of San Francisco’s famous Telegraph Hill overlooking the city’s bay views. The architects at Lundberg Design created this home's sleek and retrained architecture with horizontal wood siding and exposed concrete. Inside features a steel fireplace surround in the living room, floating steel stairs, and end-grain flooring made from reclaimed oak beams.

Niche Interiors kept the furniture profiles sleek and understated but still powerful. The family room showcases a B&B Italia sectional in blue wool and two vintage armchairs in a lush green velvet. The old cushions were swapped out for natural latex foam and organic wool for an eco-friendly version of the classic chair.

The dining room features a custom walnut and lucite dining table with a custom LED light fixture and eight reupholstered vintage mid-century chairs. Solid walnut Ralph Pucci stools in the living room give a nod to the clients’ passion for art and sculpture as do the vintage Italian armchairs. The cantilevered wood seat in the living room bay window was designed to capitalize on the gorgeous views while continuing the modern feel of the home. The interior furnishings and architectural finishes work together to create a sophisticated oasis all while maintaining the project's commitment to eco-friendly design.