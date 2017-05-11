The delaware house is sophisticatedly simple, with features that tie into the old downtown neighbourhood that it is located in.

Inspired by classic modern architecture, The exterior finishes are subtle and timeless. Clear cedar siding, douglas fir beams and brick cover the entire house. The interior is bright and open, with an 8’ x 15’ sloped glass roof that fills the home with natural light throughout the day and views of the stars at night. Wood and white are the finishes throughout, leaving lot’s of room for the art, lighting, custom millwork and furniture.