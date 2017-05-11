Delaware

By ben homes
Delaware
View Photos

The delaware house is sophisticatedly simple, with features that tie into the old downtown neighbourhood that it is located in.

Inspired by classic modern architecture, The exterior finishes are subtle and timeless. Clear cedar siding, douglas fir beams and brick cover the entire house. The interior is bright and open, with an 8’ x 15’ sloped glass roof that fills the home with natural light throughout the day and views of the stars at night. Wood and white are the finishes throughout, leaving lot’s of room for the art, lighting, custom millwork and furniture.

ben homes uploaded Delaware through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Living room (wood burning fireplace!). Photo of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Living room (wood burning fireplace!).

Modern home with Hallway, Light Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor. Reading nook and skylight. Photo 2 of DelawareView Photos

Reading nook and skylight.

Trees! Photo 3 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Trees!

Kitchen and living room. Photo 4 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Kitchen and living room.

Dining room and kitchen. Photo 5 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Dining room and kitchen.

Dining room. Photo 6 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Dining room.

Kitchen. Photo 7 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Kitchen.

Kitchen. Photo 8 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Kitchen.

Office. Photo 9 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Office.

Master bedroom. Photo 10 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Master bedroom.

Master bathroom. Photo 11 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Master bathroom.

Master bathroom. Photo 12 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Master bathroom.

Bedroom #1. Photo 13 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Bedroom #1.

Bedroom #1. Photo 14 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Bedroom #1.

Bedroom #2. Photo 15 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Bedroom #2.

Bedroom #2. Photo 16 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Bedroom #2.

Kids bathroom. Photo 17 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Kids bathroom.

Kids bathroom. Photo 18 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Kids bathroom.

Exterior: Brick and cedar. Photo 19 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Exterior: Brick and cedar.

Entrance. Photo 20 of Delaware modern homeView Photos

Entrance.

Credits

Posted By
ben homes
@toddmcmillan
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
Photographer
  • Andy Vanderkaay
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2700
    • Lot Size
  • 40' x 140'