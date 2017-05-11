Once owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis, this two-story home built on its rock and roll past to join the most notable modern homes of the Hollywood Hills. A recent renovation transformed it from a mish-mash of architectural styles into a light-filled hillside home that captures enormous views of the nearby Hollywood sign.

The home had previously undergone multiple owners and renovations, giving it a mostly Southern California Mediterranean look with a Spanish tile roof and tiny windows. AUX Architecture, led by Brian Wickersham, worked within a budget to produce an impactful and transformative design without structurally changing the home’s rooflines. The main focus was on opening the house up to the Hollywood sign view and emphasizing indoor-outdoor living with lighter and brighter spaces. AUX’s design used a strong contrast between a black exterior and a bright white, museum-quality interior. The home features glass walls (Fleetwood), upgraded cabinets and closets (Poliform), and installed luxury fixtures (Porcelanosa). The result is a completely new look for a home that anchors one of Los Angeles’ most desirable streets.



