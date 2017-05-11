For this house renovation in the Hampstead neighbourhood of Montreal, RobitailleCurtis was hired to assist a young doctor and his family with the modernization of a home that had been owner occupied for more than 40 years. A vintage 1960's property, the existing house was divided into a series of small rooms with a decor from another era. Our clients wanted to freshen up the look & feel of their new home and granted RobitailleCurtis full-license to re-imagine how best to transform the house into a home designed for a thriving modern family.

Our first instincts were to open the spaces to one another to create a less compartmentalized living experience. We demolished walls separating the kitchen and dining room, as well as walls between the living room and den. Large areas of new modern glazing were introduced to bring daylight into the home and to connect the main living areas to the outdoors and to one another.

By combining the kitchen and dining experience in one large room a generous space was created where the family can easily interact or entertain in an open space that is modern and inviting. The large glass doors open to a new south facing terrace.

RobitailleCurtis designed all custom cabinets. Kastella, a Montreal based furniture and custom cabinetry manufacturer, fabricated the cabinets. The 8-seat T107 table and C205 chairs in white oak, together with the C401 stool in walnut are designed and built by Kastella.