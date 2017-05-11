A young Vancouver family asked us to convert their waterfront vacation home on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast into their primary residence. To facilitate livability for the foursome, we created a larger kitchen and master bath, added an ensuite for the guest bedroom, and added a bathroom for the kids. We also opened the spaces up to the outdoors by adding skylights and picture windows that reorient the entire upper floor towards the water for 180-degree views of the coastline.

