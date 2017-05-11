Halfmoon Bay House

By Falken Reynolds Interiors
Halfmoon Bay House
View Photos

A young Vancouver family asked us to convert their waterfront vacation home on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast into their primary residence. To facilitate livability for the foursome, we created a larger kitchen and master bath, added an ensuite for the guest bedroom, and added a bathroom for the kids. We also opened the spaces up to the outdoors by adding skylights and picture windows that reorient the entire upper floor towards the water for 180-degree views of the coastline.

Falken Reynolds Interiors uploaded Halfmoon Bay House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Wood Burning Fireplace, Chair, Floor Lighting, Sofa, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Coffee Tables. Photo of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Living Room. Photo 2 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen. Photo 3 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Recessed Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, Range, Wood Cabinet, Subway Tile Backsplashe, Drop In Sink, Light Hardwood Floor, and Range Hood. A young Vancouver family asked Falken Reynolds Interiors to convert their waterfront vacation home on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast into their primary residence. To facilitate livability for the foursome, an enlarged kitchen, complete with a large white island with wood hardware, was a major part of the renovation. Photo 4 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos

A young Vancouver family asked Falken Reynolds Interiors to convert their waterfront vacation home on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast into their primary residence. To facilitate livability for the foursome, an enlarged kitchen, complete with a large white island with wood hardware, was a major part of the renovation.

Modern home with Kitchen. Photo 5 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room. Photo 6 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room. Photo 7 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room. Photo 8 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Kids Room, Rug Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, and Playroom Room Type. Photo 9 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Kids Room. Photo 10 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room. Photo 11 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Photo 12 of Halfmoon Bay House modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room. Photo 13 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Photo 14 of Halfmoon Bay House modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room. Photo 15 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Photo 16 of Halfmoon Bay House modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen. Photo 17 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Photo 18 of Halfmoon Bay House modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room. Photo 19 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen. Photo 20 of Halfmoon Bay HouseView Photos

Credits

Posted By
Falken Reynolds Interiors
@falkenreynoldsinteriors
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Midcentury

    • Press