Hackney Mews House
A complete reconfiguration and extension of a Mews House in Hackney, to create a fresh Scandinavian style home for a young, growing family.
The original two-storey, brick property was embedded amongst a series of buildings at the back of Broadway Market, and as a consequence, felt claustrophobic, confined, and had little source of natural light. To turn this small property, into a larger, more usable modern home, we had to be inventive in its use of space.
We reconfigured the floor levels to increase the ceiling heights across a staggered ground floor, which is comprised of three split-levels, promoting views and interaction between different areas of the home. The new home-office opens up to the living area, and the open-plan kitchen looks down unto the living and dining spaces below. The home-office also doubles as a third bedroom, which can be closed off with its bespoke-built folding wall.
The feeling of continuous space, rather than individual rooms, is enhanced by using similar materials throughout the house. To create a calm, light interior we added larger timber windows and a full-width roof-light over the stair – bringing more natural light into the centre of the house and to the kitchen at the rear. In addition, storage, important to the family home, was maximised and concealed throughout.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The flexible home-office space overlooks the living room below
The flexible home-office space overlooks the living room below
A new staircase and roof light, brings natural light into the dining area, overlooked by the kitchen above
Scandinavian furnishings bring a lived-in aesthetic to the living room
A new stair to the kitchen is clad in oak, and natural light floods in from the roof light above
Bespoke joinery, tiled finishes, concrete tops and high-level mirrors to the kitchen
Bespoke joinery, tiled finishes, concrete tops and high-level mirrors to the kitchen
The ensuite is finished in continuous floor to ceiling tiles to emphasise the feeling of space
The living room and home-office open up into one continuous space, or can be separated with bespoke folding doors
The downstairs WC is concealed behind a hidden door
Credits
- HUTCH design
- Helen Cathcart