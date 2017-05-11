heva

By A6A
heva
View Photos

Heva is a prefab self sufficient cabin.

It's a space experience, opened to the landscape and awareness of our daily needs. A micro-architecture that combines modern comfort and traditional materials. Prefabricated in our workshop, transportable by road and autonomous to varying degrees. It draws from nature its elements, the sun, the water and the wood of which it is entirely constituted.
 
Heva's drawing is based on a balance of proportions, masses and energies. The contrast between light and dark, inside and outside.

Heva was designed by the architect office A6A (Bordeaux) and is manufactured by My Little Loft (Ste Foy la Grande).

Construction:

Heva is a reflections on the off-site assembly. Its innovative construction system in wood frame is patented by My Little Loft.
 
The wood species are local and of controlled origins. The structure is form pine plywood, it is insulated by wood fiber. Wood cladding boards are burned to protect them from insects and weather. These deep black is reminiscent of regional lumberjacks' cabins. Its prefabricated and artisanal production at the same time, allows a quality of construction which combines exigency of the details and respect of the deadlines.

Transport:

Heva goes and carries himself. Exit of the workshop it is brought to destination by flatbed truck and installed thanks to a crane. It touches the earth subtly, with as little impact as possible, leaving the land reversible to use.
 
Its dimensions adapt to the road jigs. Elements can connect to each other to form larger sets. The reception area and transport must be carefully studied and validated before installation. Heva opens the field of possibilities, catalyzes the place and the moment.

Autonomy:

Heva offers autonomy at different scales depending on the site of implantation and use. Heating, lighting, washing, everyday needs that we forget the hidden complexity.
 
The heating is provided by a wood stove, the electricity is generated by photovoltaic panels, the water is fully filtered with a micro wastewater treatment integrated into the volume. The shower and faucets have only low flow rates. The toilets are managed in a dry way, without waste and pollution of water. Heva does not hinder the earth, it is delicately placed on it and does not need connections.

A6A uploaded heva through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Woodland, Garden, Side Yard, Grass, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Field, Wood Fences, Wall, Landscape Lighting, Gardens, Trees, Back Yard, Walkways, Vegetables, and Hardscapes. Photo of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Windows, Sliding Window Type, and Metal. While modern in style, Heva channels the beauty of nature. Photo 2 of hevaView Photos

While modern in style, Heva channels the beauty of nature.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, Green Roof Material, and Shed RoofLine. Photo 3 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Standard Layout Fireplace, End Tables, Bookcase, Wall Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. The lower level serves as a dining area or workspace, while a loft provides a cozy sleeping nook. Photo 4 of hevaView Photos

The lower level serves as a dining area or workspace, while a loft provides a cozy sleeping nook.

Modern home with Kids Room, Living Room Room Type, Bed, Bedroom Room Type, Family Room Room Type, Light Hardwood Floor, and Playroom Room Type. This sleeping area includes a bookshelf and sconce. Photo 5 of hevaView Photos

This sleeping area includes a bookshelf and sconce.

Modern home with Windows, Metal, and Casement Window Type. Photo 6 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Doors, Metal, Exterior, and Folding Door Type. Photo 7 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Shed & Studio, Family Room Room Type, Living Room Room Type, Storage Space Room Type, Home Theater Room Type, Sun Room Room Type, Living Space Room Type, and Den Room Type. A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Photo 8 of hevaView Photos

A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Modern home with Outdoor, Grass, Front Yard, Side Yard, Back Yard, Garden, Field, Hardscapes, Walkways, Landscape Lighting, Trees, and Gardens. Photo 9 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Prefab Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, and Cabin Building Type. Photo 10 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Bed, Light Hardwood Floor, and Wall Lighting. A view into the sleeping nook. Photo 11 of hevaView Photos

A view into the sleeping nook.

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Wall Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Chair. Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious. Photo 12 of hevaView Photos

Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor and Ceiling Lighting. A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage. Photo 13 of hevaView Photos

A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.

Modern home with Doors, Exterior, Metal, and Folding Door Type. Photo 14 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Prefab Building Type, Shed RoofLine, Shingles Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 15 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Wall Lighting, End Tables, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 16 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Prefab Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. The idea of balance is expressed in all facets of the project—from light to dark, indoor to outdoor. Photo 17 of hevaView Photos

The idea of balance is expressed in all facets of the project—from light to dark, indoor to outdoor.

Modern home with Exterior, Shed RoofLine, Shingles Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Prefab Building Type, and Cabin Building Type. A glimpse of Heva's interior and deck. Photo 18 of hevaView Photos

A glimpse of Heva's interior and deck.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, Cabin Building Type, Prefab Building Type, and Shingles Roof Material. Photo 19 of hevaView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Prefab Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 20 of hevaView Photos

Credits

Posted By
A6A
@a6a
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
  • My Little Loft
Photographer
  • Agnes Clotis