A Family house in Givatayim.

This house built in the early 80s, was purchased by a young family that wanted it updated and renovated in order to fit better with their lifestyle and everyday needs.

The house’s proportions and materials were strong attributes to start with, and so the initial decision was to retell the story of the space in a new manner, by using similar materials to the original ones; materials that reflect modern local traditions: Terrazzo, concrete, steel.

All materials were commissioned by local artisans working in local workshops.

The ground level's floor is made of grey Terrazzo.

Two concrete stairs divide it and lead to the living room, emphasizing the existing structural qualities and volumes in a two leveled space.

Thin Brass profiles are interlaced in the terrazzo and concrete, in order to create continuous lines from the kitchen to the backyard and across, from the staircase to the bright patio.

Neutral cold colors were chosen for this floor so that the bright light in hot summer days, will come across as cooler and softer when they enter the space.

In the bedrooms floor, wood replaces the terrazzo, to soften and bring warmness to the rooms. Concrete and brass details reappear in the second floor, in different scales and variations, linking the materiality and textures of the house.

Materials: Terrazzo, concrete, glass, metal in forms of black steel and brass

Year: 2016

Size: 150 sqm

