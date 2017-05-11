Gullett House
A 1940s bungalow in East Austin in a state of disrepair was restored with careful attention to detail. Drawing on the craftsman architectural elements and commercialized industrial aesthetic of East Austin, our team developed an identity for the home’s interior conveyed by tone, texture, and statement fixtures.
Housewares provided by Kettle & Brine.
Jeanne Schultz Design Studio uploaded Gullett House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Concrete kitchen counter top drainage detail
Credits
Posted By
Interior Design
Builder
- Reveal Construction
Photographer
- Leah Muse
Overview
Location