

The Greenwood House is a 4-bedroom Eichler home that was built in Palo Alto, California in 1973. The homeowners hired Ryan Leidner Architecture to do a complete renovation that involved removing interior walls and reconfiguring the kitchen and living spaces to open them up to the outdoor space. The extensive plan also made sure to honor the existing post and beam construction to respect the architectural history of the design.

To help bring natural light into the interior, skylights were installed and light materials were brought in throughout the space. Quartz countertops and white laminate cabinets were used helping to reduce the new kitchen’s visual impact within the space so focus could shift to the outdoors. White Oak flooring creates a warm palette, while keeping with the relaxed California vibe.

A wall of sliding glass doors seamlessly transitions the kitchen to the front yard.

In the guest bathroom, the ceiling was replaced with a massive skylight giving the illusion of being outside.