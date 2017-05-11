In collaboration with children's brand Land of Nod and "adult summer camp" Camp Wandawega, Graduate Hotels introduces a new suite that will have visitors singing Kumbaya.

As summertime slips away, it's tempting to try to eke out one last taste of the season. Visitors to the Graduate Hotel Madison in the Wisconsin capital will be able to keep the campfire vibes alive all year long with a family-friendly new suite designed in collaboration with Camp Wandawega and children's brand Land of Nod.