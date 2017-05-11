Graduate Madison
In collaboration with children's brand Land of Nod and "adult summer camp" Camp Wandawega, Graduate Hotels introduces a new suite that will have visitors singing Kumbaya.
As summertime slips away, it's tempting to try to eke out one last taste of the season. Visitors to the Graduate Hotel Madison in the Wisconsin capital will be able to keep the campfire vibes alive all year long with a family-friendly new suite designed in collaboration with Camp Wandawega and children's brand Land of Nod.
The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.
The media room features custom-designed bunks with Camp Wandawega for Land of Nod bedding.
Kitschy references to camp culture, like thican be found throughout the space, , but the amenities are all grown up, including Malin + Goetz toiletries.
Art and games throughout the space invoke camp memories. Much of the art and accessories, like the photographs above, come from the Camp Wandawega Land of Nod collaboration.
The carefully organized workstation is a nod to scoutmaster rooms, complete with a traditional office chair and antique Adirondack desk.
A working vintage typewriter and telephone top the antique desk.
The room comes complete with a selection of retro-Americana music.
The walls of the suite's main room are lined with amber-shellacked pine, recalling Wandawega's cabins—and retro family basements.
Hunting print draperies complement accessories and toys from the Camp Wandawega Land of Nod collaboration.
The room comes fully stocked with a collection of camp-themed movies.