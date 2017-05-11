Graduate Madison

By
Graduate Madison
View Photos

$154 per night

Room2 guests
Madison, Wisconsin
Book This

In collaboration with children's brand Land of Nod and "adult summer camp" Camp Wandawega, Graduate Hotels introduces a new suite that will have visitors singing Kumbaya.

As summertime slips away, it's tempting to try to eke out one last taste of the season. Visitors to the Graduate Hotel Madison in the Wisconsin capital will be able to keep the campfire vibes alive all year long with a family-friendly new suite designed in collaboration with Camp Wandawega and children's brand Land of Nod.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Rug Floor, Lamps, and Medium Hardwood Floor. The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors. Photo of Graduate MadisonView Photos

The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bunks, Rug Floor, Medium Hardwood Floor, Night Stands, Lamps, and Shelves. The media room features custom-designed bunks with Camp Wandawega for Land of Nod bedding. Photo 2 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

The media room features custom-designed bunks with Camp Wandawega for Land of Nod bedding.

Modern home with Bath Room, Wall Mount Sink, and Wall Lighting. Kitschy references to camp culture, like thican be found throughout the space, , but the amenities are all grown up, including Malin + Goetz toiletries. Photo 3 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

Kitschy references to camp culture, like thican be found throughout the space, , but the amenities are all grown up, including Malin + Goetz toiletries.

Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Art and games throughout the space invoke camp memories. Much of the art and accessories, like the photographs above, come from the Camp Wandawega Land of Nod collaboration. Photo 4 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

Art and games throughout the space invoke camp memories. Much of the art and accessories, like the photographs above, come from the Camp Wandawega Land of Nod collaboration.

Modern home with Office, Chair, Desk, and Lamps. The carefully organized workstation is a nod to scoutmaster rooms, complete with a traditional office chair and antique Adirondack desk. Photo 5 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

The carefully organized workstation is a nod to scoutmaster rooms, complete with a traditional office chair and antique Adirondack desk.

Modern home with Office and Desk. A working vintage typewriter and telephone top the antique desk. Photo 6 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

A working vintage typewriter and telephone top the antique desk.

Modern home with Bedroom and Shelves. The room comes complete with a selection of retro-Americana music. Photo 7 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

The room comes complete with a selection of retro-Americana music.

Modern home with Bedroom and Bed. The walls of the suite's main room are lined with amber-shellacked pine, recalling Wandawega's cabins—and retro family basements. Photo 8 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

The walls of the suite's main room are lined with amber-shellacked pine, recalling Wandawega's cabins—and retro family basements.

Modern home with Bedroom, Lamps, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Storage, and Rug Floor. Hunting print draperies complement accessories and toys from the Camp Wandawega Land of Nod collaboration. Photo 9 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

Hunting print draperies complement accessories and toys from the Camp Wandawega Land of Nod collaboration.

Modern home with Bedroom and Storage. The room comes fully stocked with a collection of camp-themed movies. Photo 10 of Graduate MadisonView Photos

The room comes fully stocked with a collection of camp-themed movies.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Madison, Wisconsin

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell