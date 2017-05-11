Grey House
A renovated midcentury modern home in Pretoria, South Africa
Lounge
the dining area with a view of the garden
a deck and pergola where added to the original late 50's structure
deck - seating area
northern view of the house
Entrance view: An automated timber screen gives the entrance courtyard privacy from the street. Mature trees form a lush backdrop to the house with the front garden landscaped with chipped stone, grasses and aloes. Concrete storm water pies is placed as focal planters.
In the entrance courtyard, two large aloes forms a green contrast to the otherwise grey color palette.
The home office is accessed from the entrance courtyard. The Scottish terriers Maya & Eva in the foreground.
front door of the house
main bedroom courtyard with outdoor seating area
main bedroom
bathroom
Credits
- Sureen Gouws
- Thomas Gouws
