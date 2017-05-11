Grey House

Grey House
A renovated midcentury modern home in Pretoria, South Africa

Modern home with Living Room, Track Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Coffee Tables, Light Hardwood Floor, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Lounge

Lounge

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Table, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. the dining area with a view of the garden

the dining area with a view of the garden

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Garden, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, Grass, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. a deck and pergola where added to the original late 50's structure

a deck and pergola where added to the original late 50's structure

Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Garden, Hardscapes, Trees, Shrubs, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Back Yard. deck - seating area

deck - seating area

Modern home with Exterior, Mid-Century Building Type, Brick Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, House Building Type, and Shingles Roof Material. northern view of the house

northern view of the house

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Garden, Front Yard, Grass, and Walkways. Entrance view: An automated timber screen gives the entrance courtyard privacy from the street. Mature trees form a lush backdrop to the house with the front garden landscaped with chipped stone, grasses and aloes. Concrete storm water pies is placed as focal planters.

Entrance view: An automated timber screen gives the entrance courtyard privacy from the street. Mature trees form a lush backdrop to the house with the front garden landscaped with chipped stone, grasses and aloes. Concrete storm water pies is placed as focal planters.

Modern home with Outdoor, Walkways, Hardscapes, Front Yard, Garden, Gardens, and Shrubs. In the entrance courtyard, two large aloes forms a green contrast to the otherwise grey color palette.

In the entrance courtyard, two large aloes forms a green contrast to the otherwise grey color palette.

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Trees, Walkways, and Hardscapes. The home office is accessed from the entrance courtyard. The Scottish terriers Maya & Eva in the foreground.

The home office is accessed from the entrance courtyard. The Scottish terriers Maya & Eva in the foreground.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Brick Siding Material, Shingles Roof Material, and Mid-Century Building Type. front door of the house

front door of the house

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. main bedroom courtyard with outdoor seating area

main bedroom courtyard with outdoor seating area

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Track Lighting. main bedroom

main bedroom

bathroom

bathroom

Credits

Posted By
Interior Design
  • Sureen Gouws
Landscape Design
  • Thomas Gouws
Photographer
  • Thomas Gouws
Full Baths
  • 2
    • Style
  • Midcentury