Goro Maru’s Residence
Goro Maru’s Residence is a minimalist architecture project located in Toyama, Japan, designed by Nakasai Architects. On the south side of the site is the Tonami Plain spreading from Yaumeyama in the background, allowing the residents to enjoy the full extent of the landscape. The clients, a married couple, have varying work times and a slightly hectic lifestyle that does not allow for frequent family gatherings on a fixed day of the week. As a result, the architects arranged a living room in the center of every room to always allow for impromptu family activities.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Nakasai Architects
Photographer
- Ippei Shinzawa
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Press
Publications