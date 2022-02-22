Gore Residence
This single-family project reinvents the classic Chicago home, featuring a unique sunken garden entrance, an open floor plan, and a freestanding wood-clad element at its heart. The clients chose to maximize quality over quantity, embracing a modest 1800 square foot plan that is both comfortable and efficiently meets their needs. A small footprint saves construction cost, material, and operating expenses, which is a sustainable and environmentally responsible agenda. Our design response was to create a simple, completely open floorplan with a wood-clad box housing storage, pantry, powder room, and the working wall of the kitchen. Three modestly sized bedrooms upstairs and a flexible home office provide sufficient space for the owners to host guests, and work at home during Covid.
Level was asked by a young couple to design a new house in McKinley Park, an up-and-coming neighborhood on Chicago's southwest side. The block consists of predominantly 1 1/2 story single family wood-framed homes. Like other Chicago neighborhoods, at some point in its history the streets and sidewalks were raised, presumably for flooding reasons. This condition causes the houses to appear below grade, with "bridges" and stairs leading to what would be the second floor of the home. The basement essentially sits on grade, five feet below the sidewalk. We embraced this condition but added a twist, putting the entry to the home at grade and eliminating the basement, making the house only as large as it needs to be.
The gable roof, at the same pitch as the surrounding homes, yet a half story above them, allows the home to blend seamlessly with the context.
The design allows for a gracious sunken entry and garden, as well as a large window that provides ample light into the owners' home office.
A formal, geometric mass incorporating a stair and several corten steel planters and walls creates a simple landscape form in the front entry garden.
The home office is situated in the front of the home, with the desk and storage blending into the wood-clad box.
Our design response to the small footprint was to create a simple, completely open floorplan with a wood-clad box housing storage, pantry, powder room, and the working wall of the kitchen. Expanses of glass at the front and rear of the house provide plenty of natural light, as well as views to landscaped front and back yards, adding to the quality of the space.
The upstairs hallway was detailed so that three double doors (left) are integrated into wall panels, hiding door hardware and eliminating trim. A 10' wide opening (right) can be closed off with two large sliding doors.
The private back yard, in contrast to the more formal entry, will grow into a native prairie environment to become a sea of wildflowers, birds, and bees with a space carved out for dining and entertaining.
Credits
- Level Incorporated
- Cuzco Construction