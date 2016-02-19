Gordon Cabin
For years, architect Germán Brun and practicing Buddhist Jason Gordon—members of the same Miami soccer team—casually batted ideas around for a cabin. “Then one day, it finally happened,” Brun says. Gordon’s plot of land sits within the Katog Choling Rit’hröd Buddhist center in the Ozark Mountains, and he wanted to create a haven that echoed its philosophy. “My idea was to live off the grid and to live simply,” Gordon says.
Architect German Brun and partner Lizmarie Esparza originally specified wood, but opted for the much less expensive material from James Hardie after contractor Damian Fitzpatrick recommended it.
The room is clad entirely in bamboo and frames a view of the surrounding deciduous forest.
Vermont slate covers the area around the True North wood stove.
To keep costs down elsewhere (the house was built for just over $118,000), architect Brun and his partner Lizmarie Esparza specified Ikea kitchen cabinets and a black refrigerator, which is less expensive than stainless steel.
Credits
- Germán Brun
- Damian Fitzpatrick