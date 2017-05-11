Studio GoodLight
“Studio GoodLight is a historic renovation of one part of a residential duplex and is a live/work arrangement. Preserving the existing building was a guiding design mantra in an additive approach. Starting with the back half of a one story historic building (the front half was developed by others) the alley facing entrance wall was clad in weathering steel with a second floor residential addition clad in Shou Sugi Ban (Charred Alabama Cedar) siding with a weathering steel stair turret leading to a roof terrace. At one point in the building’s history the structure was replaced with damaged bridge girders that were struck by a barge. The massive twisted and bent girders were cleaned and lacquered to accent and contrast with the white walls of the studio. The three story spiral stair passes by the entrance to the residence allowing guests and patrons of the studio to access the roof top terrace while maintaining the residence’s privacy. An additional rear stair and hidden exterior door serve as a private entrance. Entry to the studio has an oversized pivoting door leading to a small accessible lobby behind the full height cyclorama wall. Moving into the studio, vision explodes into full view of the bridge girders and spiraling stair all flooded with natural light from the variety of tubular skylights. Each skylight provides a specific lighting purpose for a variety of photographic prerequisites ranging from fashion to food. A full commercial kitchen, garage, and wardrobe areas complete the programmatic areas of Studio GoodLight.”
-Architect, Richard Carnaggio
Family kitchen/dining
GoodLight studio and home
surrounding neighborhood
Family room, cork flooring throughout residence.
Master tub room
Master bedroom opens onto wrap around balcony terrace.
Master vanity made from 200 year old butcher table, sliding wood door separates WC, slate tile throughout tub room and shower
guest bath, residence hall, stairwell, exposed ceiling throughout residence, solatube provides natural light.
Detail of vintage mercury mirror installation made from medicine chests collected from historic Birmingham Hotel renovation. Made by the Funktion Art Design Compound, a local collective that up-cycles and re-imagines architectural accents.
Spiral to residence and rooftop terrace, with Max.
front entrance, custom over-sized pivot door hand-crafted by the Funktion Art Design Compound.
Rear view of custom pivot door made from up-cycled clock parts and repurposed
metal components that function to lock up. Designed and crafted by the FunktionArt Design Compound.
customized solatube lighting with original steel bridge girders
artist Gabrielle Bates Stahlman (Liesa Cole's daughter) painting a poetry comic mural in the studio bathroom
Studio lobby featuring cast concrete benches with seat impressions by Jan Jander
Studio work space featuring standing desks made from up cycled RR carts, giant skylight.
View from residence landing to studio featuring Max
Studio cyclorama wall
Studio kitchen/bar area, conference and work stations. Furnishings include vintage Chromecraft swivel chairs converted to barstool height.
Studio gallery wall, cyclorama wall.
Credits
- Richard Carnaggio of Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds @ ccrarchitects.net