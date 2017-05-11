“Studio GoodLight is a historic renovation of one part of a residential duplex and is a live/work arrangement. Preserving the existing building was a guiding design mantra in an additive approach. Starting with the back half of a one story historic building (the front half was developed by others) the alley facing entrance wall was clad in weathering steel with a second floor residential addition clad in Shou Sugi Ban (Charred Alabama Cedar) siding with a weathering steel stair turret leading to a roof terrace. At one point in the building’s history the structure was replaced with damaged bridge girders that were struck by a barge. The massive twisted and bent girders were cleaned and lacquered to accent and contrast with the white walls of the studio. The three story spiral stair passes by the entrance to the residence allowing guests and patrons of the studio to access the roof top terrace while maintaining the residence’s privacy. An additional rear stair and hidden exterior door serve as a private entrance. Entry to the studio has an oversized pivoting door leading to a small accessible lobby behind the full height cyclorama wall. Moving into the studio, vision explodes into full view of the bridge girders and spiraling stair all flooded with natural light from the variety of tubular skylights. Each skylight provides a specific lighting purpose for a variety of photographic prerequisites ranging from fashion to food. A full commercial kitchen, garage, and wardrobe areas complete the programmatic areas of Studio GoodLight.”

-Architect, Richard Carnaggio