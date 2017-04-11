Glenhaven Residence
With a gallery-worthy view of the Santa Monica Bay, this Pacific Palisades home was designed to showcase the majesty of the outside world. Bright white interior spaces are punctuated with dark exterior materials to mimic a framed work of art. The owners are empty-nesters who were ready for a downsized home that defined the more mature pace of their current lifestyle. No longer in need of massive spaces and countless rooms, the couple bought a classic and relatively small ranch-style house with a glamorous view of Los Angeles. The existing structure was stripped down to the studs so it could be rebuilt with crisp lines and modern figurations.
Exterior materials were selected for their desired low maintenance; Trespa, Swiss Pearl, and metal siding wrap the facade and create a refined, simple, modern look.
From the front entrance to the back patio, the structure acts as a portal that establishes views of the striking scenery from every room.
The back of the home opens up both visually and physically to create an indoor/outdoor environment.
Interior space and material extend onto the patio under a cantilevered overhang that shelters an outdoor living area.
An open and fluid layout makes the smaller space feel substantial, finished with minimal and cool-toned neutrals.
Purple mosaic tile adds a pop of color the the minimal kitchen.
The color palette and grey wood finishes are carried throughout the home for a clean consistency.
Intimate spaces, such as the master bathroom, are invited to enjoy the view with an extra-large window that overlooks the patio. Clever details make this functional; the glass becomes opaque when the bathroom lights are on to ensure privacy.
An accent wall with marble mosaic tile adds texture to the sleek bathroom.
Pocket doors in the bedroom completely open up onto the patio for an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
Dark metal siding creates subtle stripes with varying widths for architectural interest.
On the patio, an infinity pool overlooks the Pacific Ocean below. A low profile fire pit is paired with shorter succulents to maintain a direct view.
Credits
- Stone Construction Company
- Jim Bartsch