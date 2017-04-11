With a gallery-worthy view of the Santa Monica Bay, this Pacific Palisades home was designed to showcase the majesty of the outside world. Bright white interior spaces are punctuated with dark exterior materials to mimic a framed work of art. The owners are empty-nesters who were ready for a downsized home that defined the more mature pace of their current lifestyle. No longer in need of massive spaces and countless rooms, the couple bought a classic and relatively small ranch-style house with a glamorous view of Los Angeles. The existing structure was stripped down to the studs so it could be rebuilt with crisp lines and modern figurations.