Gleason Lake Mid-Century
This Mid Century Modern home was originally built in 1948 by Thorshov & Cerny went through a masterful renovation by Peterssen/Keller Architecture shortly after being purchased by it's new owners. Located just outside of Wayzata, MN, this lake side home's renovation included the addition of a sun filled dining space and the opening up of the lace side facade through the use of lift and slide doors.
Peterssen/Keller Architecture uploaded Gleason Lake Mid-Century through Add A Home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Jay Nuhring
Builder
- Streeter & Associates - Renovation
Photographer
- Steve Henke Studio
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Year
1948
Lot Size
2 acres