Gleason Lake Mid-Century

By Peterssen/Keller Architecture
Gleason Lake Mid-Century
This Mid Century Modern home was originally built in 1948 by Thorshov & Cerny went through a masterful renovation by Peterssen/Keller Architecture shortly after being purchased by it's new owners. Located just outside of Wayzata, MN, this lake side home's renovation included the addition of a sun filled dining space and the opening up of the lace side facade through the use of lift and slide doors.

Credits

Posted By
Peterssen/Keller Architecture
@peterssenkellerarchitecture
Interior Design
  • Jay Nuhring
Builder
  • Streeter & Associates - Renovation
Photographer
  • Steve Henke Studio

Overview

Location
  • Wayzata, Minnesota
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1948
    • Lot Size
  • 2 acres