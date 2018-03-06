With a cantilevering 16' tall living room jutting out into the street, this modern home makes itself known in the quiet Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte, NC. Designed and built for Pam Gillingham and Jesse Strauss it offers 3,600 sf of living with a completely independent rent-able studio apartment.

To offer privacy despite its vast window expenses, the main living area is hoisted one story into the air.

