Gillingham Strauss Residence
With a cantilevering 16' tall living room jutting out into the street, this modern home makes itself known in the quiet Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte, NC. Designed and built for Pam Gillingham and Jesse Strauss it offers 3,600 sf of living with a completely independent rent-able studio apartment.
To offer privacy despite its vast window expenses, the main living area is hoisted one story into the air.
A protruding wall hides an open staircase leading to the second floor studio apartment in the rear. The "C" shaped volume houses the living room area and open kitchen.
The "C" shaped living room boasts with a 18' tall ceiling, cantilevering over a street corner.
Two volumes are separated by the open foyer. Living on the left, sleeping on the right.
The custom open wood and steel stair case is the showpiece element in the foyer and guides visitors to the second floor living quarters.
Meticulously handcrafted elements of steel, wood, and cable create the floating staircase, custom made by Josh Canup.
Credits
- Toby Witte
- Joe Purvis
- Wittehaus