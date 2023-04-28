Studio Fōr has designed a modern artists’ retreat in Germantown, NY. Located on a wooded 45-acre lot that offers expansive views of the Hudson River and the surrounding Catskill Mountains, this creative compound comprises a 5100 sf custom-designed single-family residence, including a 640 sf painting studio, and a separate 600 sf art studio. The homeowners, both celebrated fine artists, required separate workspaces. The property originally had an existing single-family residence that was never fully finished. Studio Fōr was commissioned to design a ground-up new home for the family that would allow more generous space to paint, display art and live than that which was afforded by their former brownstone in New York City.

As Studio Fōr began their design process, they had several programming and design research meetings to decipher their clients’ needs and better understand how they currently lived and worked, what to replicate, and what to reconsider in the new Germantown home. These meetings included visits to the clients’ existing residence in the West Village, one of their East Village art studios, in-depth discussions with all family members, and detailed inventory of their extensive art collection. The couple each needed their own artist studios for work and wanted to surround themselves with nature for inspiration while painting. Picturesque views, natural lighting, and orientation were all important considerations during the design process. In addition to expanses of glass to take in the views, the new home and studios also needed to accommodate their private art collection. The type of lighting, temperature and humidity requirements for storing paintings were also researched in depth.

The main residence is made up of three masses arranged around a central living block, placed at slightly rotating angles. The central structure is oriented facing towards the northwest, opening up onto a wide stone-flagged terrace that offers 180 degree views of the Hudson River and Catskill Mountain range. The main open plan living space includes a large living room with a double-sided concrete fireplace, dining area, and kitchen. The living room also includes a custom built-in library with a sliding ladder, a design request by the clients’ daughter. By arranging the masses at different angles, all the private and public spaces of the home have expansive panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and nature becomes an integral part of residence.

The two smaller masses include the primary suite and a two-car garage while a three-story volume houses the main entry, additional bedrooms, the living room, a recreation area, and an ample art studio. The master bedroom suite is discretely located in a private wing on the west end of the home, tucked behind the kitchen and overlooking the stone-flagged terrace on the main floor. Two bedrooms for the couples’ daughters are located upstairs in the tallest structure while the basement level features the recreation room, walk-out art studio, and a generous 448 sf storage space with retractable panels for paintings, art, and family items. In the main entry hall, a custom-designed floating walnut stair leads both upstairs to the guest rooms and downstairs to the basement. Another guest bedroom and full bathroom are also on the main floor.

Adjacent to the main house, a secondary structure houses a 640 sf art studio workspace which features built-in custom cabinetry, flat files for storage, sink, and freestanding wood burning stove. Windows were strategically placed to balance natural light while maintaining enough wall space to hang painting canvases and offer inspirational views of the river and wooded areas. An attic provides additional storage space.

Elongated brick and vertical cedar siding are combined to create a modern but rustic exterior with blue inset window frames that provide a pop of color amidst the natural landscape. The metal roof helps to reduce energy waste and avoid heat gain in the house. The triple pane windows work hand in hand with the ERV and HVAC system in the house to minimize heat loss.

Steps below the terrace, a stone veneer koi pond overlooks the bluff and connects to the encompassing tranquility of the property. Stepping stones across the lawn lead to an outdoor spa and shower, surrounded by stones and large boulders. Leading up the driveway to the house, maple, oak and pine trees and tall grasses contribute further to the experience upon approach and the idyllic setting.