Set within a spectacular five-acre property, this thoughtfully restored geodesic dome house sits on a hilltop with spectacular desert, mountain, Joshua Tree and Coachella valley views from virtually every angle, its complete solitude interrupted only by the hypnotic wind turbines that lend an otherworldly beauty to the already dramatic desert landscape. One of three major wind farms in California, the giant sentinel-like windmills stand silently harnessing the power of the wind from the San Gorgonio Pass, rhythmically turning throughout the day and flickering red at night.

Rescued from neglect by LA-based architect Pavlina Williams, this vacation home rental is a labor of love that has been reimagined from its basic structural roots to a modern showplace with distinctive mid-century styling.