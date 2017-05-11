Gentzler's Cantilevered Cabin
When Maricela Salas and Mary McGoff purchased a piece of land in the Berkshires, they had no idea that a rocky ledge would complicate construction of the simple house they had imagined. But it also gave them exactly what they were after: a retreat that immerses them in the natural world.
The kitchen and lofted guest bedroom take cues from urban living—including an apartment-size Summit refrigerator. The cabinets are IKEA and the tile is by Heath Ceramics.
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain.
Those costs were partially recouped by using knotted pine planks for the exterior.