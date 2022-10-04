Subscribe to Dwell
Garden Place Townhouse

Double height dining space with wood "box" above
From living to dining room
View into kitchen
Living room millwork - deck beyond
Glimpse into kitchen from hallway
Inside the wood "box"
Master bedroom with window niche
Master bathroom
View through the portal looking at study
Child's bedroom
Cane cabinet doors at child's bedroom
Custom marble sink and mirror in steel frame
Deck by Julie Farris of XS Space
Exterior view
Floor plans
Building section
Credits

Posted by
Architect
Project Team: Navajeet Khatri, Veronica Patrick, Robert Schultz, Vrinda Khanna
Interior Design
Furnishings by Mims Design Co
Landscape Design
XS Space
Builder
Redo NYC
Photographer
Julian Wass
Styling Carin Scheve

From Khanna Schultz Architecture and Design


Garden Place is a short street in Brooklyn Heights with splendid
19th century residential architecture of different periods. This
particular house dates from the 1840s, with Greek Revival details
on the street façade. In the 1980s the house was divided into two
large apartments. Our clients’ apartment, occupying three floors in
the top of the building, had been modified to include a skylit double
height space taking over part of the old attic.
Over time, the 1980s renovations had grown tired, and the space
had been subdivided in ways that fought against the intrinsic
elegance of the building. Our renovation was conceptually a
‘deep cleaning,’ like polishing an old artifact that had grown crusty.
Though not immediately apparent in the finished product, substantial
structural modifications were required to create a more sensible
and gracious flow of spaces.
To highlight the unexpected nature of the double-height space,
we clad the remaining sections of the old attic in walnut planks,
which continue onto the ceiling of the living room below – and
surprisingly – into the interior of low-ceilinged, Hobbit-like attic
room. Materials were carefully selected to be both earthy and
modern. A terrace designed by Julie Farris of XS Space extends the
interior language of the apartment into the outdoors and gives this
upper floor apartment a backyard garden.

