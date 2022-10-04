

Garden Place is a short street in Brooklyn Heights with splendid

19th century residential architecture of different periods. This

particular house dates from the 1840s, with Greek Revival details

on the street façade. In the 1980s the house was divided into two

large apartments. Our clients’ apartment, occupying three floors in

the top of the building, had been modified to include a skylit double

height space taking over part of the old attic.

Over time, the 1980s renovations had grown tired, and the space

had been subdivided in ways that fought against the intrinsic

elegance of the building. Our renovation was conceptually a

‘deep cleaning,’ like polishing an old artifact that had grown crusty.

Though not immediately apparent in the finished product, substantial

structural modifications were required to create a more sensible

and gracious flow of spaces.

To highlight the unexpected nature of the double-height space,

we clad the remaining sections of the old attic in walnut planks,

which continue onto the ceiling of the living room below – and

surprisingly – into the interior of low-ceilinged, Hobbit-like attic

room. Materials were carefully selected to be both earthy and

modern. A terrace designed by Julie Farris of XS Space extends the

interior language of the apartment into the outdoors and gives this

upper floor apartment a backyard garden.

Completed 2022

Photographs: Julian Wass

Styling: Carin Scheve

General Contractor: REDOnyc

Landscape Design: Julie Farris, XS Space

Loose Furnishings: Mims Design Co

Structural Engineering: Ross Dalland, P.E.

Mechanical Engineering: On Point Engineering 1