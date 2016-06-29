Imagine a contemporary cedar and glass house on a remote island, nestled into a steep hillside of fir trees overlooking the ocean below. It would be the perfect weekend refuge from a hectic urban work life.

A city-dweller in British Columbia, dreamed of such an escape, but it wasn’t until he discovered Turkel Design and their partnership with Dwell that he was able to do more than dream.

Building a house in such a challenging location required precise siting, a sensitive design philosophy, and materials delivered by barge to a remote island.