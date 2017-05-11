Freycinet Lodge

Freycinet Lodge
Cabin2 guests
Coles Bay, Tasmania, Australia
Perched on pink granite cliffs, a series of prefab pavilions offer a luxe, back-to-nature experience in one of Tasmania’s oldest National Parks.

Celebrated for its dramatic rock formations and pristine bush environment, Tasmania’s Freycinet National Park has become all the more alluring with the addition of nine exquisitely crafted pavilions.

Soon after RACT Destinations acquired the iconic Freycinet Lodge—the country’s only national park resort—local architecture firm Liminal Studio was tapped to design the Coastal Pavilions, a series of one-bedroom suites that offer a luxurious and immersive experience that is different from the resort’s existing 60 cabins.

All Coastal Pavilions are outfitted with a king-size bed. They also have a separate living area, including an outdoor bathtub, a bio-ethanol fireplace, as well as Wi-Fi and local treats.

Freycinet Lodge's Coastal Pavilions overlook Great Oyster Bay and the dramatic granite Hazard Mountains.

The exterior Red Ironbark cladding was charred—using the Shou Sugi Ban technique—to increase the longevity of the timber and as a nod to the significance of fire.

Curved, full-height glazing erases the boundary between indoors and out.

The landscape-inspired interior features a simple color palette of grays, oranges, and blues.

Site placement was a lengthy process as the architects searched to optimize seclusion and spectacular views. Specialists, including ecologist Mark Wapstra, were brought on board to survey the site and ensure minimal landscape impact.

Solid Tasmanian Oak hardwood with a Whittle Waxes stain finish was applied in varying lengths and thicknesses for the wall cladding. Tasmanian Oak Delegatensis plywood with the same stain finish line the floors and ceilings.

The bespoke interiors are also furnished with specially commissioned artworks, including pieces by local artists Helene Weeding and collaborators Brigitte de Villiers and Bill Cromer of Landslide.

The bathroom features a spacious walk-in shower lined in charcoal porcelain tiles.

Some pavilions overlook the water, while others are nestled further into the coastal bushland.

The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.

Meticulous detailing was required to create the curved forms. The deck is built of Grey Gumand and the roof is topped with Colorbond Trimdeck Sheeting in Night Sky Finish.

The nine pavilions are perched atop the beautiful, weathered pink granite of the Freycinet Peninsula.

