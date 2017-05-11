Perched on pink granite cliffs, a series of prefab pavilions offer a luxe, back-to-nature experience in one of Tasmania’s oldest National Parks.

Celebrated for its dramatic rock formations and pristine bush environment, Tasmania’s Freycinet National Park has become all the more alluring with the addition of nine exquisitely crafted pavilions.

Soon after RACT Destinations acquired the iconic Freycinet Lodge—the country’s only national park resort—local architecture firm Liminal Studio was tapped to design the Coastal Pavilions, a series of one-bedroom suites that offer a luxurious and immersive experience that is different from the resort’s existing 60 cabins.