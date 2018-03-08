Freehand Los Angeles
The innovative and culturally eclectic third site of the Sydell Group's Freehand Hotel Collection is located in the historic Los Angeles Commercial Exchange Building in a quickly redeveloping area of downtown.
Representing a new thought-era of travel accommodations, the Freehand Los Angeles Hotel blends the social benefits of a hostel with the modern amenities of a hotel. Equipped with 167 private rooms and 59 shared rooms, a communal vibe thrives through the merger of lodgings and public amenities under one roof.
The LA branch expands the concept of the Freehand Hotel by providing the very best of local culture in an immersive experience. Public spaces include a variety of cuisine and cocktail services led by award-winning chefs and cocktail shakers, concept stores, and, soon to come, another branch of The Broken Shaker, an industry-leading bar and James Beard finalist.
The guest rooms combine artwork, textiles, and rich wood tones to provide a luxurious, cozy retreat.
The Freehand LA lobby welcomes visitors with an evocative, American craftsman vibe.
Rudolph’s Bar & Tea, named after the once owner of the Commercial Exchange Building, is one of the amenities in the hotel which provides tea infused cocktails, full tea service, and small plates.
The original Commercial Exchange sign still hangs proudly at the hotel's entrance, lit with neon blue and orange.
A custom light element made of fabric and wood floats above the wood dining table as a glowing sculptural piece.
Rich teals, gold accents, warm wood tones, and accent greenery create a luxurious & eclectic dining atmosphere.
Custom millwork was designed with an arts and craft influence through details and shape, softened by rich fabrics.
A desk looks out at a colorful mural, a reminder of L.A.'s dynamic surroundings.
The shared rooms, the most affordable and popular option, are inventive in decor with bunk beds, draperies, and accents of purple.
The shared rooms provide additional lounge space for socializing with fellow travelers.