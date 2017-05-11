This remote archipelago north of Norway has no shops, cars, or noise—but is home to Fordypningsrommet, an eco-friendly hideaway with nine unique timber structures. The creator of the unusual resort is owner Håvard Lund, a Norwegian musician and composer who grew up in the area and dreamed of bringing people closer to the awe-inspiring landscape. TYIN Architects and acclaimed architect Sami Rental led the design for the collection of cabins, all clad in sustainable Kebony wood and elevated on angled steel feet to minimize landscape impact.