Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic Hideaway

By
Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic Hideaway
View Photos

$2,104 per night

House10 guests
Nordland, Norway
Book This

This remote archipelago north of Norway has no shops, cars, or noise—but is home to Fordypningsrommet, an eco-friendly hideaway with nine unique timber structures. The creator of the unusual resort is owner Håvard Lund, a Norwegian musician and composer who grew up in the area and dreamed of bringing people closer to the awe-inspiring landscape. TYIN Architects and acclaimed architect Sami Rental led the design for the collection of cabins, all clad in sustainable Kebony wood and elevated on angled steel feet to minimize landscape impact.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. Weary city dwellers can find serenity in this array of cabins on the Norwegian archipelago of Fleinvær, where the Northern Lights make regular appearances. Photo of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos

Weary city dwellers can find serenity in this array of cabins on the Norwegian archipelago of Fleinvær, where the Northern Lights make regular appearances.

Modern home with Exterior, Shed RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. Photo 2 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, Gable RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. Photo 3 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 4 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 5 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 6 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 7 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 8 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. Photo 9 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 10 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 11 of Fordypningsrommet Fleinvær - The Arctic HideawayView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • TYIN Architects

Overview

Location
  • Nordland, Norway
    • Structure
  • Hotel
    • Style
  • Modern

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell