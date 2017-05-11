Flood Damaged Remodel
By HMHAI
This home was heavily damaged by a landslide during the Boulder flood in 2013. Mud and rock destroyed much of the interior and even flowed down the stairs to the rooms below.
The emphasis of the remodel was to redesign the living room and kitchen. The windows and doors were replaced with much larger units opening the views to the beautiful landscape. The fireplace in the living room was relocated and cladded in patina steel.
Upper cabinets were eliminated to open the kitchen to spectacular views.
The kitchen was reconfigured to accommodate a walk in pantry.
A lift raises and lowers a large metal panel that hides the TV.
- Andrew Pogue Photo
