This 1940s semi-detached brick home in Flemington has been treasured by the same family since it was originally built. The current owner, the great grandnephew of the original owner, was keen to honour its heritage in as many ways as possible.

In its long history the house had largely gone untouched, which meant many of its lovely old features were still intact. However, there comes a time with every home where an ancient Kitchen, and degrading Bathroom, need an overhaul to bring them up to contemporary living standards and to provide for a long life ahead.

For this renovation the rear part of the home was emptied, it was given a small extension, the service rooms relocated and replaced and the new Kitchen and Meals area opened out onto a freshly landscaped Backyard. The front Bedrooms and Living room are also given a refresh and an update with their original features left as is. Every detail, material choice and colour in the home are inspired by the original features and the era of the dwelling.

Extension with full height steel frames glazing Photo of Flemington House modern home

Retro inspired Kitchen Photo 2 of Flemington House modern home

Kitchen details Photo 3 of Flemington House modern home

Retro inspired Kitchen Photo 4 of Flemington House modern home

Kitchen details Photo 5 of Flemington House modern home

Retro inspired Kitchen Photo 6 of Flemington House modern home

Kitchen detail Photo 7 of Flemington House modern home

Cat loo cupboard Photo 8 of Flemington House modern home

Retro inspired Bathroom Photo 9 of Flemington House modern home

Retro inspired Kitchen Photo 10 of Flemington House modern home

Original Living room Photo 11 of Flemington House modern home

Living Room detail Photo 12 of Flemington House modern home

Living room detail Photo 13 of Flemington House modern home

Original Bedroom with contemporary detailing Photo 14 of Flemington House modern home

Orignal front facade Photo 15 of Flemington House modern home

Retro inspired gate Photo 16 of Flemington House modern home

Overview