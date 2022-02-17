Flagstaff Cabin
Flagstaff mountain cabin redesigned in 2021 by the Phoenix based design / development studio, Branded Burro. The home was originally built in 1985 and had 80s finishes throughout. The renovation incorporates many unique and impressive design features: Hand Eye Studio lights; Portola Paint lime wash and roman clay finishes on walls; soapstone slab counters; custom cabinetry and millwork; etc. Flagstaff is a two hour drive from Phoenix and is a favorite getaway spot for Phoenicians. This home will be listed in the coming week.
Rear elevation from golf course
Front elevation
Living Room - Hay design rice paper pendant
Living room cont.
Kitchen - Hand Eye Studio pendant; soapstone slab counters; Ed Mell print; custom cabintry - walnut and PPG Never Green
On-suite bathroom
Kid's Room
Bedroom - Portola paint lime wash in half moon bay
Primary Bedroom - Hay Design rice paper lantern
Primary Bathroom with soapstone counters