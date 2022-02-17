Flagstaff mountain cabin redesigned in 2021 by the Phoenix based design / development studio, Branded Burro. The home was originally built in 1985 and had 80s finishes throughout. The renovation incorporates many unique and impressive design features: Hand Eye Studio lights; Portola Paint lime wash and roman clay finishes on walls; soapstone slab counters; custom cabinetry and millwork; etc. Flagstaff is a two hour drive from Phoenix and is a favorite getaway spot for Phoenicians. This home will be listed in the coming week.