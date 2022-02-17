Flagstaff Cabin

Flagstaff Cabin
Flagstaff mountain cabin redesigned in 2021 by the Phoenix based design / development studio, Branded Burro. The home was originally built in 1985 and had 80s finishes throughout. The renovation incorporates many unique and impressive design features: Hand Eye Studio lights; Portola Paint lime wash and roman clay finishes on walls; soapstone slab counters; custom cabinetry and millwork; etc. Flagstaff is a two hour drive from Phoenix and is a favorite getaway spot for Phoenicians. This home will be listed in the coming week.

Rear elevation from golf course

Rear elevation from golf course

Front elevation

Front elevation

Living Room - Hay design rice paper pendant

Living Room - Hay design rice paper pendant

Living room cont.

Living room cont.

Photo 5 of Flagstaff Cabin modern home
Kitchen - Hand Eye Studio pendant; soapstone slab counters; Ed Mell print; custom cabintry - walnut and PPG Never Green

Kitchen - Hand Eye Studio pendant; soapstone slab counters; Ed Mell print; custom cabintry - walnut and PPG Never Green

Photo 7 of Flagstaff Cabin modern home
Photo 8 of Flagstaff Cabin modern home
Photo 9 of Flagstaff Cabin modern home
On-suite bathroom

On-suite bathroom

Kid's Room

Kid's Room

Bedroom - Portola paint lime wash in half moon bay

Bedroom - Portola paint lime wash in half moon bay

Primary Bedroom - Hay Design rice paper lantern

Primary Bedroom - Hay Design rice paper lantern

Primary Bathroom with soapstone counters

Primary Bathroom with soapstone counters

Overview