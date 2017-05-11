Surrounded by snowy landscape and a frozen lake, ÖÖD Hotel, just 25km outside the capital, is the most unique stay for visitors wanting to explore Estonia as it is – modern and green. ÖÖD hotel offers them splendid scenery combined with a relaxing and natural stay.

The 18m2 sized modular building is equipped with an ergonomic kitchen area, sanitary room and a queen size bed. Carefully chosen Estonian design, like the armchair, will certainly inspire travellers to sink into, have a sip of coffee and count the waterfowls at the riverbank. If more action is expected, a catchy sauna session under the starry sky would be hard to top.

The concept of ÖÖD hotel is to offer full comfort needed for a splendid sleepover.

Travellers choice is travellers voice and the voice has already been listened to. To spread the concept of an unique stay, ÖÖD is now building up distributor network to enable travellers a stay they’re fond off in various location around the globe. Where would you want to travel next?





For potential distributor: info@oodemail.com