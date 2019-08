This holiday house in Islen, in the Austrian municipality of Mellau, is composed of eight prefabricated, modular boxes that arrived on-site fully furnished—even the curtains were installed. The only element that was completed on site was the sloping roof, which was created with prefab panels. Made using sustainable materials like native spruce and ash wood, and a rice husk composite for the surfaces of the wet areas, the entire building was erected in a single day.